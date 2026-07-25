Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper highlights European wildfires

July 25, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent article in its July 24 edition to the wildfires afflicting parts of Europe.

“From France to Spain, and across vast areas of the Mediterranean, fires of unprecedented violence are devouring forests, countryside, homes, and infrastructure, fueled by an increasingly explosive combination of fierce winds, extreme heat, and prolonged drought,” the newspaper reported. “The flames are advancing with alarming speed, turning entire landscapes into expanses of ash within a matter of hours.”

The unsigned article concluded:

Every burned hectare represents lost biodiversity, destroyed habitats, carbon dioxide emissions released into the atmosphere, and landscapes that will take decades to regenerate. It also means farms brought to their knees, economic activities paralyzed, families forced to leave everything behind, and communities watching the landscape that has defined their lives for generations vanish in a matter of hours.

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