Catholic World News

Lawmaker calls for police probe of Buffalo diocese

July 23, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A New York State lawmaker called for a police investigation into the Diocese of Buffalo following the arrest of a suspended diocesan priest on child pornography charges.

“Nearly every priest that I had, you know, I grew up in the Church, was credibly accused of child sexual abuse,” said Rep. Patrick Burke, 42. “Many friends of mine were victims of child sexual abuse.”

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