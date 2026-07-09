Catholic World News

Buffalo priest arrested on child pornography charges

July 09, 2026

» Continue to this story on United States Attorney's Office

CWN Editor's Note: The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York announced that Father Jeffrey Nowak, a 46-year-old priest of the Diocese of Buffalo, was arrested and charged with receipt and possession of child pornography.

Ordained in 2012, Father Nowak was suspended in 2019 amid allegations of harassment of a seminarian and inappropriate contact with children. Father Nowak denied the allegations and has remained on administrative leave.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Thu9 July
Ordinary Time

Thursday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Augustine Zhao Rong, Priest, and Companions, Martyrs

Image for Thursday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Augustine Zhao Rong, Priest, and Companions, Martyrs

The Church commemorates the Optional Memorial of Saint Augustine Zhao Rong (1746-1815). He was a Chinese diocesan priest who was martyred with his 119 other Chinese Catholics. Among their number was an eighteen-year-old boy, Chi Zhuzi, who cried out to those who had just cut off his right arm and were…

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