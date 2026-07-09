Catholic World News

Buffalo priest arrested on child pornography charges

July 09, 2026

» Continue to this story on United States Attorney's Office

CWN Editor's Note: The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York announced that Father Jeffrey Nowak, a 46-year-old priest of the Diocese of Buffalo, was arrested and charged with receipt and possession of child pornography.

Ordained in 2012, Father Nowak was suspended in 2019 amid allegations of harassment of a seminarian and inappropriate contact with children. Father Nowak denied the allegations and has remained on administrative leave.

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