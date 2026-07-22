Catholic World News

Buffalo diocese sells chancery office, other properties for $6.4M

July 22, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Buffalo, New York, sold three downtown properties, including its former chancery office, for $6.4 million.

The proceeds from the sale will help pay for abuse settlements; the diocese reached a tentative $150-million settlement with abuse victims last year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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