Catholic World News

Religious sisters meet with Queen Camilla

July 18, 2026

» Continue to this story on International Union of Superiors General

CWN Editor's Note: A delegation from the International Union of Superiors General (UISG) traveled to Clarence House, the royal residence in London, to meet with Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom.

According to a UISG statement, Sister Roxanne Schares, S.S.N.D., the group’s executive secretary, “emphasized the daily contribution of Catholic sisters in some of the most fragile contexts around the world, acting as a prophetic presence and voice and accompanying migrants, refugees, trafficked persons, and communities affected by violent conflict, poverty, and discrimination.”

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