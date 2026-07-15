Catholic World News

Cardinals address Nobel laureates, scholars at Castel Gandolfo gathering

July 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Fabio Baggio, C.S., pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, and Cardinal Silvano Tomasi, C.S., a retired Vatican diplomat, addressed over 200 Nobel laureates, scholars, AI experts, and former heads of state on July 14.

The assembly has gathered to draft the Rome Declaration for a Disarmed and Disarming Peace in the Age of Artificial Intelligence, Nuclear and Autonomous Weapons, New Digital Protocols, and Emerging Models of Digital Development.

“At a time when the pace of innovation often exceeds that of reflection, the world stands in need of shared principles capable of guiding progress toward authentically human ends,” Cardinal Baggio told the gathering, organized by the Global Nobel Laureates Assembly on Artificial Intelligence and Nuclear War.

“May future generations be able to say that, at a moment when humanity possessed unprecedented power over its own destiny, women and men of conscience chose cooperation over confrontation, dialogue over fear, and hope over resignation,” Cardinal Tomasi added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!