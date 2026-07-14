Catholic World News

‘Rome Declaration for a Disarmed and Disarming Peace’ being drafted at Castel Gandolfo

July 14, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A three-day gathering begins today at Borgo Laudato Si’ to draft the Rome Declaration for a Disarmed and Disarming Peace in the Age of Artificial Intelligence, Nuclear and Autonomous Weapons, New Digital Protocols, and Emerging Models of Digital Development.

The Global Nobel Laureates Assembly on Artificial Intelligence and Nuclear War, with the assistance of Domus Communis Foundation and a dozen other institutions, has organized the gathering for 200 people, including Nobel laureates, former heads of state, AI experts, and scholars from universities. The president of the Domus Communis (Common Home) Foundation is Cardinal Silvano Tomasi, C.S., a retired Vatican diplomat.

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