Catholic World News

Trump administration grants $235M in food aid to Catholic Relief Services

July 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on Catholic Relief Services

CWN Editor's Note: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) granted $235 million in food aid to Catholic Relief Services, for use in Ethiopia and Sudan.

“This agreement with USDA comes at a critical moment for struggling families in Sudan and Ethiopia,” said Sean Callahan, president and CEO of Catholic Relief Services. “The scale of humanitarian need in Sudan and Ethiopia demands sustained national and international commitment, and strong partnerships are essential to meeting these needs.”

Following earlier foreign aid cuts, the State Department granted $240 million to Catholic Relief Services last month for humanitarian and disaster-response needs.

The U.S. bishops founded Catholic Relief Services in 1943, and the majority of the members of its board of directors are bishops.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!