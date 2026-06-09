Catholic World News

State Dept. grants $240M to Catholic Relief Services

June 09, 2026

» Continue to this story on U.S. Department of State

CWN Editor's Note: The U.S. State Department announced a grant of over $240 million to Catholic Relief Services for humanitarian and disaster-response needs.

“This support to CRS also demonstrates the Administration’s commitment to partnering with faith-based organizations that demonstrate faith in action and have proven their ability to deliver humanitarian assistance in the world’s most difficult environments,” according to the announcement. “CRS has a demonstrated track record of excellent humanitarian service and is a natural partner of choice for this type of global assistance.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!