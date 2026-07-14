Catholic World News

In India, mob demands Salesian sisters destroy chapel, cemetery

July 14, 2026

» Continue to this story on Catholic Connect

CWN Editor's Note: A mob of 60 people entered the property of the Salesian sisters in Barasat on July 12 and demanded that the sisters destroy a partially constructed chapel and cemetery, according to Catholic Connect, a website of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India.

Barasat is located in the state of West Bengal (map), where four incidents of anti-Christian violence took place on July 5.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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