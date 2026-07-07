Catholic World News

4 attacks reported on Christians in West Bengal

July 07, 2026

» Continue to this story on Matters India

CWN Editor's Note: On July 5, at least four incidents of anti-Christian violence took place in the Indian state of West Bengal (map).

Matters India, based in Delhi, reported that

a mob attacked the home of a Christian widow in Murshidabad, “demanding she abandon her faith and donate her property for conversion into a [Hindu] temple”

activists “seized Bibles and briefly detained worshippers” at a Protestant prayer meeting in Bankura

attackers “broke windows, desecrated the altar, and damaged musical instruments” at a Mizo Synod [Presbyterian] church in Suvas Gram

a mob attacked Grace Church at Faridpur during a Sunday service, assaulting the pastor and members of the congregation

Matters India linked the attacks against Christians—as well as recent intimidation of Muslims—to a new Bharatiya Janata Party government in West Bengal. The state is 71% Hindu, 27% Muslim, and 0.7% Christian.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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