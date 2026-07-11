Catholic World News

UK rattled by killing of pro-life Catholic politician Ann Widdecombe

July 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on NBC News

CWN Editor's Note: An English pro-life Catholic politician was found dead with serious injuries on July 9, prompting a murder investigation.

A convert to Catholicism, Ann Widdecombe, 78, was a Member of Parliament (1987-2010) and a Member of the European Parliament (2019-20). She was also Minister of State for Employment (1993-95) and Minister of State for Prisons (1995-97) under Prime Minister John Major.

Bishop Nicholas Hudson of Plymouth told BBC that Widdecombe “was a woman of faith and a great public servant.”

“Our prayers, the prayers of all the community, across Plymouth Diocese, in Devon, Cornwall, Dorset, are very much with her and with her family and friends,” he said.

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