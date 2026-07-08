Catholic World News

Pope appoints Diocese of Rome’s 1st moderator of the curia

July 08, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV appointed Father Pier Luigi Stolfi as the Diocese of Rome’s first moderator of the curia.

Father Stolfi, born in 1970 and ordained in 1996, is now parish priest of San Lino, a parish with weekly Eucharistic adoration. Confessions are scheduled at the parish for over four hours each weekday, as well as during every Sunday Mass.

The July 7 appointment followed the creation of the position in a June 24 apostolic letter. Article 19 of Confirma Fratres Tuos provides that the moderator of the curia, appointed upon the recommendation of the cardinal vicar for a five-year term, coordinates the activities of the diocesan curia.

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