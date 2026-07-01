Catholic World News

Pope Leo revises Pope Francis’s apostolic constitution for Diocese of Rome

July 01, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV issued a motu proprio revising Pope Francis’s 2023 apostolic constitution on the Vicariate of Rome.

Pope Leo’s apostolic letter, Confirma Fratres Tuos, “simplifies and streamlines the distribution of responsibilities among the various bodies,” Vatican News reported. “The role of the Cardinal Vicar as head of the Vicariate and ordinary judge of the diocese is confirmed, while coordination of the Offices and the administrative structure is entrusted to the Moderator curiae [moderator of the curia], appointed by the Holy Father for a five-year term.”

The new document, dated June 24, was released on June 30.

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