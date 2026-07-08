Catholic World News

Israeli settlers’ outpost threatens Palestinian Christian village, West Bank priest warns

July 08, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: A priest in Taybeh, a Palestinian Christian village in the West Bank, warned of the threat posed by the illegal construction of an Israeli settlers’ outpost.

Over the past year, settlers have repeatedly attacked Taybeh. Amid the reported beginning of the outpost’s construction, Father Bashar Fawadleh warned that Christian families “fear living under constant intimidation, while farmers worry they may no longer be able to reach their fields and poultry farms in the eastern part of the village,” according to Vatican News.

“The Holy Land cannot be preserved through words alone,” he said. “It must be protected through concrete action ... Do not wait until yet another irreversible reality is imposed. The time to act is now.”

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