Catholic World News

Taybeh: West Bank Christian town under renewed settler incursion

March 20, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, reported that “radical Jewish settlers have increased violent attacks on Palestinian civilians and villages in the West Bank.”

The settlers, according to the report, took control of a cement factory and quarry in Taybeh, the site of repeated attacks in 2025.

Father Bashar Fawadleh, pastor of the Latin-rite parish there, appealed for international assistance: “we ask the world to come and see, to stop these actions, and to allow us to live in safety and peace.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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