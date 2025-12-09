Catholic World News

Israeli settlers again attack Palestinian Christian village

December 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Setting cars on fire and vandalizing property, Israeli settlers have again attacked the predominantly Christian village of Taybeh in the West Bank.

The attack on the night of December 4-5 followed similar attacks in July and November.

“Taybeh is the last Christian village in the area, and we need global cooperation to help it survive,” said Father Bashar Fawadleh, pastor of the town’s Latin-rite parish.

