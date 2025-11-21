Catholic World News

Israeli settlers again attack Palestinian Christian town

November 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Israeli settlers attacked the predominantly Christian village of Taybeh in the West Bank on the night of November 19.

The settlers were “filmed slashing the tires of vehicles and hurling stones through shop windows,” The Times of Israel reported.

In July, Church leaders protested an earlier attack, describing it as a “direct and intentional threat to our local community first and foremost, but also to the historic and religious heritage of our ancestors and holy sites.”

