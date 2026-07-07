Catholic World News

Texas bishop: SSPX schism an ‘occasion of mourning’

July 07, 2026

» Continue to this story on Diocese of San Angelo

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Sis of San Angelo, Texas, described the ordination of four SSPX bishops without a papal mandate as “ a serious rupture to the unity of the Church” and “an occasion of mourning and sadness even in our diocese in West Texas.”

Bishop Sis encouraged Catholics who wish to attend the traditional Latin Mass to do so at the diocesan parish where it is celebrated, and assured those associated with the SSPX of his “pastoral concern as a shepherd” and “desire to assist in this difficult time.”

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