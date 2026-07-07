Catholic World News

Lebanese Christian villages deny they wish to be annexed by Israel

July 07, 2026

» Continue to this story on France 24

CWN Editor's Note: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel told Fox News that “Christian villages in Lebanon, some of them have actually asked to be annexed to Israel, because we protect them against the Hezbollah.”

Hanna al-Amil, mayor of the Christian village of Rmaish, responded that “15 Christian towns had issued a statement two days ago denying these allegations.” France 24 reported that most Christian villages in southern Lebanon “have remained inhabited despite Israeli evacuation orders, with residents choosing to stay to protect their homes, churches and farmland.”

The prime minister made his remarks four months after the beginning of the Lebanon war, during which Israel has occupied part of southern Lebanon.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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