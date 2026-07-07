Catholic World News

Writer Éric-Emmanuel Schmitt reflects on meeting with Pope Leo

July 07, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with the Vatican newspaper, Franco-Belgian author Éric-Emmanuel Schmitt reflected on his writing, as well as on a recent papal audience with writers in which he took part.

Schmitt, a convert from atheism to Catholicism, said that he was most struck by Pope Leo’s reference to empathy. Schmitt commented:

For a writer, whether a believer or not, the defining characteristic of a storyteller, novelist, or playwright is the ability to become all the characters in one’s story and to enable the spectator or reader to become those characters as well. It is the fundamental experience of shared humanity, of approaching otherness, of desire, and of engaging with the “other” and its mystery.



I truly believe that empathy is the primary quality a writer must possess. The Pope hit the nail on the head.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!