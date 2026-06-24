Catholic World News

On Vatican publishing house’s 100th anniversary, Pope highlights importance of writing

June 24, 2026

Pope Leo XIV marked the 100th anniversary of Libreria Editrice Vaticana, the Vatican publishing house, by highlighting the importance of writing.

Addressing a group of writers this morning, Pope Leo described writing as an act of truth, an act of humanity, and an act that concerns God.

“Writing, as you know, is an act of truth, of revelation, for it reveals who we are, what we believe and hope for, the world we strive toward and the future of which we dream,” Pope Leo said. “In this pursuit of truth, we sense that truth is subtle, revealing itself to us in our inner dialogue with God and in our open and respectful dialogue with our neighbors.”

The Pope continued:

Moreover, “truth is not a territory to be defended, but a good to be shared” (Magnifica Humanitas, 25). We are never masters of the truth; if anything, it is the truth that “conquers” us. That is why I hope you will inspire others to be drawn to the truth, because you yourselves are drawn to it.

“We need your imagination, your narrative creativity and your lively thinking,” Pope Leo added. “We need these to create spaces of freedom and authenticity, within which divine grace can make the promise of consolation and peace resound. I thank you for every time you have sown seeds of reconciliation, of encounter and of friendship.”

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