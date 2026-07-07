Catholic World News

New nuncio begins mission in Ecuador

July 07, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Dagoberto Campos Salas, the new apostolic nuncio to Ecuador, recently began his mission there.

During a June 16 meeting with President Daniel Noa, the nuncio “conveyed the greetings of the Holy Father, Leo XIV, to the Ecuadorian people,” the Vatican newspaper reported on July 6. “For his part, the Head of State expressed his willingness to keep channels of collaboration and dialogue open with the Holy See and the local Catholic Church.”

Archbishop Campos, a native of Costa Rica, previously served as apostolic nuncio to Liberia, Gambia and Sierra Leone (2018-2022) and to Panama (2022-2026).

Located in South America, Ecuador, a nation of 18.5 million (map), is 95% Christian (83% Catholic). Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2015.

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