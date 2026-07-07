Catholic World News

Pope begins 3-week stay in Castel Gandolfo

July 07, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV began a three-week stay at the Apostolic Palace of Castel Gandolfo on the evening of July 5.

“I am very happy to be here among you and to spend the next few weeks with a little rest, a little prayer, a little reading, and, hopefully, a little sport here in Castel Gandolfo,” Pope Leo said to local residents upon his arrival. “Coming together is always an important moment, and I am happy that you are all here. Thank you for your welcome, and thank you for being brothers and sisters.”

For centuries, the popes have customarily spent at least part of their summers in Castel Gandolfo. Pope Francis abandoned the custom after 2013; Pope Leo resumed it last year, to the delight of local residents.

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