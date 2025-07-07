Catholic World News

Castel Gandolfo welcomes Pontiff as he resumes custom of summer residence there

July 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XVI arrived in Castel Gandolfo on July 6 (video). In doing so, he resumed the centuries-old custom, abandoned by Pope Francis after 2013, of residing there during much of the summer.

“When Pope Francis decided not to come, we were upset on an emotional level, beyond the economic level,” said Patrizia Gasperini, whose family runs a souvenir shop there.

Earlier in the day, at the conclusion of his Sunday Angelus address, Pope Leo said, “This afternoon, I will travel to Castel Gandolfo, where I intend to have a short period of rest. I hope that everyone will be able to enjoy some vacation time in order to restore both body and spirit.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!