Catholic World News

Baltimore archbishop, in July 4 homily, recalls colonial Catholics, Charles Carroll

July 06, 2026

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Baltimore

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, Maryland, celebrated Mass on July 4 at the church nearest Charles Carroll House, the home of the only Catholic signer of the Declaration of Independence.

“Here in Annapolis, long before religious liberty was secured, Catholic families persevered in their faith,” Archbishop Lori preached. “Here, on this very property, generations prayed, worshipped and hoped for a country where faith would not be a barrier to citizenship.”

“Standing here at St. Mary’s, in the shadow of the Carroll House, we can see that the Catholic contribution to America has never been simply political,” he added. “It has been spiritual. Catholics helped build this nation not only by signing documents or holding office, but by building churches, founding schools, caring for the poor, welcoming immigrants, and witnessing to the dignity of every human person, from the moment of conception until natural death.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!