Catholic World News

Report finds 83 instances of anti-Christian harassment in Israel between April and June

July 06, 2026

» Continue to this story on Religious Freedom Data Center

CWN Editor's Note: The Religious Freedom Data Center documented 83 instances of anti-Christian harassment in Israel during the second quarter of 2026.

The center, based in Israel, documented 47 instances of spitting, four physical assaults, six defacements of signs, and 26 other incidents, including verbal assaults, threatening behavior, and throwing trash.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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