Catholic World News

Pastor freed from prison in China, weeks after President Trump requested his release

July 06, 2026

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: A prominent Chinese Protestant pastor, Jin Mingri, was freed from prison and arrived in Los Angeles, his family announced on July 4.

However, at least eight other members of the Beijing Zion Church, which Mingri founded, remain in prison.

During his recent visit to China, President Donald Trump advocated for Jin’s release, along with the release of lay Catholic Jimmy Lai, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in February.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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