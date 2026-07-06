Catholic World News

Recalling 1st Mass in Florida and American saints, Pope praises USA’s Eucharistic heritage

July 06, 2026

Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to the “strong, though largely unknown, Eucharistic heritage of the United States of America” in a video message for the conclusion of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage.

The pilgrimage began in Florida on May 24 and concluded in Philadelphia on July 5.

“Your pilgrimage began in Saint Augustine, Florida, where on September 8, 1565, the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, a Mass of Thanksgiving was celebrated by Spanish explorers and settlers upon their arrival, followed by a feast shared with the local Seloy tribe,” Pope Leo said. “This historical event, accompanied by many others, attests to the strong, though largely unknown, Eucharistic heritage of the United States of America.”

“This heritage, far from being forgotten, must continue to serve as source of both renewal and unity,” the Pope continued. As he recalled the saints of the United States, the Pope said that “the intense apostolic activity of these holy men and women, and others like them, would not have been possible without the strength they drew daily from moments of silent prayer before the tabernacle.”

“As this pilgrimage comes to an end, I encourage you to place your lives under God’s loving providence as you return to your homes, as well as to cultivate a strong Eucharistic life among your families, friends and communities,” the Pontiff concluded. “Confident that the Eucharistic Pilgrimage will bear abundant fruits in the United States of America, I entrust all of you to the maternal intercession of the Immaculate Virgin Mary.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!