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Archbishop Fisher promises to welcome repentant SSPX members with open arms

July 03, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Following the illicit consecration of four new bishops of the Society of Saint Pius X. the archbishop of Sydney, Australia, said, “I welcome with open arms those who wish to return to full communion with the Church and to its regular and valid sacramental life.”

“People who pride themselves on their orthodoxy should know that schism is a grave sin against the Church and against charity,” said Archbishop Anthony Fisher, O.P., who recently wrote a pastoral letter on Eucharistic adoration. The prelate asked the faithful to “pray for the unity of the Church at this time and for the repentance of these schismatics.”

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