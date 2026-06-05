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Sydney archbishop, in pastoral letter on Eucharistic adoration, emphasizes importance of kneeling

June 05, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Anthony Fisher, O.P., issued a pastoral letter on Eucharistic adoration for the feast of Corpus Christi.

In “Adoring the Eucharistic Lord: ‘Let us kneel before the God who made us,’” Archbishop Fisher wrote that kneeling is the posture that “most clearly reveals what we believe about God and our relationship to Him.” Receiving Communion while kneeling, he said, is “a perfectly valid option envisaged in the current Missal.”

Archbishop Fisher asked priests to “offer at least one holy hour each week in each parish, and to collaborate with adjoining parishes to increase availability of prayer before the Blessed Sacrament, including a Perpetual Adoration chapel in each deanery.”

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