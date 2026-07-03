Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman reacts to SSPX consecrations

July 03, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, published an editorial, “The Pain of a Rupture,” following the illicit consecration of four new bishops of the Society of Saint Pius X.

“In its words and formal statements, the Fraternity says it recognizes the legitimacy and authority of the Successor of Peter, Pope Leo XIV; that it loves him and prays for him,” said Tornielli. In its deeds, however—and deeds always count more than words—it completely disregarded his clearly expressed will, his repeated appeals, and his request not to proceed with schismatic consecrations without pontifical mandate; or rather, with schismatic consecrations explicitly forbidden by the Pope.”

Tornielli added:

There is room in the Church for the faithful attached to the ancient liturgy; there is room in the Church for discussion, for reading and rereading documents and interpreting them.



However, there is no room for judging the Pope and disobeying him by carrying out acts that tear the unity of the “Mystical Body” of Christ, which is the Church. Nor is there room for creating a parallel hierarchy against the explicit prohibition of the one to whom Jesus said: “You are Peter, and on this rock I will build my Church.”

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