Catholic World News

Administrator appointed for English diocese after bishop charged with rape

July 01, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV appointed Archbishop Richard Moth of Westminster, England, as apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Northampton.

The diocesan bishop, Bishop David Oakley, was charged last week with two counts of rape of a girl under 16. The BBC, citing a police statement, reported that the alleged rapes took place between February 2000 and February 2001.

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