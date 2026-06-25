Catholic World News

English bishop charged with rape of girl

June 25, 2026

Police in Staffordshire, England, announced that Bishop David Oakley of Northampton has been charged with two counts of rape of a girl under 16.

“A man has been charged following an investigation by our Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team,” according to the June 24 announcement. “Bishop David James Oakley, 70, who is White British, of Desborough, Kettering, has been charged with two counts of rape a female under 16.”

“It follows his arrest in September 2025 following an allegation made to police,” the announcement continued. “Oakley is due to appear at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on 14 August.”

The diocese subsequently announced:

The Diocese of Northampton can confirm that Bishop David Oakley has been charged after an investigation into non-recent safeguarding allegations. We understand that this will be very distressing for all concerned but cannot comment further on an active legal process.

Bishop Oakley, who was appointed bishop of Northampton in 2020, went on a leave of absence last October for “personal reasons.” The blog Clerical Whispers reported in November that diocesan clergy were informed that “the leave of absence is due to an allegation made to police against Bishop David” and that “in accordance with the safeguarding policies and procedures of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, Bishop David has temporarily withdrawn from public ministry.”

BBC, citing a police statement, reported that the alleged rapes took place between February 2000 and February 2001; at the time, Bishop Oakley was parish priest of St. Giles Church in Cheadle. He was subsequently a parish priest in Maryvale (2003-2013), an instructor in the Department for Family and Catechesis at the Maryvale Institute (2003-2013), and rector of Saint Mary’s College Seminary, Oscott (2013-2020).

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