Catholic World News

Attackers again shoot at German parish

June 30, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A month after an attack on a German parish during Sunday Mass, an attacker—or attackers—again shot at the parish’s windows.

The damage to Holy Spirit Church in Hanau, a city of 98,000, is estimated at 6,000 euros ($6,833).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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