Catholic World News

Attackers fire on German parish during Mass; 1 injured

May 21, 2026

Unknown attackers fired on a German parish on May 17 while Sunday Mass was in session, the German Catholic news agency KNA reported.

“The worshippers became aware of the incident through sudden clinking and flying glass splinters,” police said in a statement about the incident, which took place in Hanau, a city of 98,000. “Although no one was injured according to the current status, one person later stated that he had been hit by glass splinters.”

The police statement added:

Both inside the building and outside, investigators found several silver steel balls with a diameter of about five millimeters, some of which were already rusted. In addition, white plastic balls with a diameter of around three millimeters were discovered. It cannot be ruled out that the bullets were fired with a Zwille or an airsoft gun.

Damage was estimated at 5000 euros ($5,800).

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