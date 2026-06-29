Catholic World News

Relics of St. Margaret Mary brought to US for veneration

June 29, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: First-class relics of St. Margaret Mary Alacoque have been brought to the United States for public veneration in various cities through September.

The saint is renowned for receiving private revelations of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. The bishops of the United States consecrated the nation to the Sacred Heart on June 11. S

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