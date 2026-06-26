Catholic World News

Pope offers support, encouragement to Synod continental leaders

June 26, 2026

» Continue to this story on General Secretariat of the Synod

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod, said that Pope Leo XIV offered “powerful” support and encouragement to leading prelates from around the world during a June 25 private audience.

“The meeting with the Holy Father was for all the participants a powerful sign of support and encouragement as they continue their work for the Church’s synodal conversion,” said Cardinal Mario Grech.

The papal audience came at the conclusion of a three-day meeting of Synod staff with leaders of continental bishops’ assemblies, in preparation for the synodal assemblies of 2027-2028.

The implementation phase of the 2021-2024 Synod on synodality culminates in an ecclesial assembly in Rome in October 2028. Prior to that, diocesan assemblies are scheduled to take place during the first half of 2027; national assemblies, during the second half of 2027; and continental assemblies, during the first four months of 2028 (Towards the Assemblies 2027-2028, p. 5).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!