Catholic World News

Synod staff, leading bishops prepare for 2027-28 Synod assemblies

June 23, 2026

» Continue to this story on General Secretariat of the Synod

CWN Editor's Note: As the implementation phase of the 2021-2024 Synod on synodality continues, leaders of continental bishops’ assemblies began three days of meetings in Rome today to prepare for the synodal assemblies of 2027-2028.

The implementation phase culminates in an ecclesial assembly in Rome in October 2028. Prior to that, diocesan assemblies are scheduled to take place during the first half of 2027; national assemblies, during the second half of 2027; and continental assemblies, during the first four months of 2028 (Towards the Assemblies 2027-2028, p. 5).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!