Catholic World News

National Eucharistic Pilgrimage reaches Maine before turning toward Philadelphia

June 26, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The 2026 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, whose theme is “One Nation Under God,” arrived in the Diocese of Portland, Maine, its northernmost point, on June 23.

The pilgrimage, which began in St. Augustine, Florida, on May 24, will turn back to the south today, before concluding in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia on July 5.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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