Catholic World News

National Eucharistic Pilgrimage set to begin in St. Augustine

May 23, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The 2026 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, whose theme is “One Nation Under God,” begins tomorrow, May 24, in St. Augustine, Florida, at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche.

The pilgrimage will wind its way up the Eastern states to New England, and then back to the south, before concluding in Philadelphia on July 5.

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