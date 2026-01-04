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Be transformed by the mystery of the Eucharist, Pope says in audience on Vatican II

June 24, 2026

Continuing his series of Wednesday general audiences on the Second Vatican Council and its documents, Pope Leo XIV spoke this morning on “The mystery of the Eucharist“ (video).

It was the nineteenth audience in the series and the fourth devoted to Sacrosanctum Concilium, the Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy (1963).

Quoting St. Augustine, Pope Leo said:

You are told, ‘The Body of Christ,’ and you reply, ‘Amen.’ Be therefore members of the Body of Christ, so that your Amen may be true. [...] Be what you see, and receive what you are.

“The Constitution on the Liturgy speaks of the Eucharist in these Augustinian terms,” Pope Leo said. “For Christians, taking part at the Lord’s table means being ‘instructed by God’s word and … nourished … [giving] thanks to God.’ It is by receiving Him in His Word and in the Eucharist that we become what we receive.”

“By incorporating us into Christ, the Eucharist teaches us to adopt the very style of life of the Lord Jesus, which was marked by the free gift of Himself,” the Pope continued. “This gift draws us into the dynamic of unity, offering a powerful antidote to the forces of division that undermine our world, our communities, our families, and our hearts.”

Pope Leo added:

Dear brothers and sisters, when we participate in the Eucharist, we are invited to listen to the Word of God and to be nourished at the Lord’s table, where He offers Himself to the Father ... With regard to the Word of God, it is important to remember that it is not merely a matter of acquiring intellectual knowledge of the Scriptures, but of receiving the Word that is “living and effective” (Heb 4:12), spoken by God to everyone and at the same time to each individual. This Word nourishes and sustains us together with the Eucharistic Bread and leads us from the decay of sin to new life in Christ.

“Dear brothers and sisters, let us draw with faith from this source of divine life and allow ourselves to be transformed by the mystery we celebrate,” the Pontiff concluded.

Audiences in series “Vatican Council II through its Documents”

On Dei Verbum, the Dogmatic Constitution on Divine Revelation (1965):

On Lumen Gentium, the Dogmatic Constitution on the Church (1964):

On Sacrosanctum Concilium, the Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy (1963):

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