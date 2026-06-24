Kentucky bishop ends diocese’s sole traditional Latin Mass
June 24, 2026
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CWN Editor's Note: Stating that Pope Leo has not modified Traditionis Custodes, the bishop of Owensboro, Kentucky, instructed a priest to cease offering Mass in the extraordinary form at the end of the month.
Bishop William Medley asked the priest to “obtain the appropriate Missal of Paul VI in Latin” and added, “I will grant the singular permission to offer this Mass ad orientem.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
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Posted by: feedback -
Today 8:35 AM ET USA
Since Vatican II every Pope made his own decision regarding the Latin Mass. Pope Leo could also make his own decision and let the people worship Almighty God as they see fit.