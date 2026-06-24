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Kentucky bishop ends diocese’s sole traditional Latin Mass

June 24, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Stating that Pope Leo has not modified Traditionis Custodes, the bishop of Owensboro, Kentucky, instructed a priest to cease offering Mass in the extraordinary form at the end of the month.

Bishop William Medley asked the priest to “obtain the appropriate Missal of Paul VI in Latin” and added, “I will grant the singular permission to offer this Mass ad orientem.”

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