Catholic World News

Justice Department sues New York for requiring Catholic nursing facilities to house men with women

June 22, 2026

» Continue to this story on Department of Justice

CWN Editor's Note: The U.S. Department of Justice lent its support to the Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne’s legal challenge to a New York State gender identity law.

“States should take notice that they cannot require Americans to abandon their religious beliefs in the name of woke gender ideology,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon. “For more than a century, the Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne have provided free palliative care to indigent cancer patients in their last days. New York’s law would force these religious women to choose between their faith and their license if they wish to continue serving the dying.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.