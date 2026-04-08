Catholic World News

Dominican sisters challenge New York gender-identity law in court

April 08, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a New York statute, The Long-Term Care Facility Residents’ Bill of Rights for LGBTQIA+ New Yorkers and People Living with HIV.

The sisters, who care for terminally ill cancer patients, filed the lawsuit after state officials accused the sisters of “refusing to assign a room to a resident other than in accordance with the resident’s gender identity,” “prohibiting a resident from using a restroom available to other persons of the same gender identity,” and “willfully and repeatedly failing to use a resident’s preferred name or pronouns after being clearly informed of the preferred name or pronouns.”

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