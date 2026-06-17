Catholic World News

Pope grateful for Iran-US agreement, appeals for peace in Ukraine

June 17, 2026

Echoing comments made yesterday, Pope Leo XIV said this morning that he welcomes the Islamabad Memorandum between Iran and the United States.

“I welcome with satisfaction the agreement reached between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, which is to be signed on Friday, as an encouraging outcome of patient dialogue and negotiation,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims in St Peter’s Square for his general audience.

“I express my gratitude to the countries that have worked to facilitate the meeting between the parties and make this agreement possible,” the Pope continued. “I hope that this agreement may help to strengthen mutual trust, security and stability in the Middle East, by promoting paths of dialogue and cooperation among peoples.”

Pope Leo also appealed for peace in Ukraine:

Meanwhile, distressing news continues to emerge regarding the war in Ukraine, which continues to escalate: so many innocent victims, aid workers killed, churches and cultural heritage sites devastated by fire. My thoughts are with those who are mourning their loved ones, with the injured, and with those who, amidst the violence, continue to serve life with courage. I invite everyone to pray for an end to this war. Let us ask the Lord to open pathways to dialogue, to extinguish hatred, and to make a just and lasting peace possible.

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