Catholic World News

Pope Leo welcomes Iran-US memorandum, weighs in on SSPX

June 16, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Responding to journalists’ questions today, Pope Leo XIV welcomed the Islamabad Memorandum and discussed the Society of St. Pius X’s decision to ordain bishops without a papal mandate.

“Thank God, there is at least this memorandum that they will officially sign on Friday,” Pope Leo said at Castel Gandolfo. “There will still be several points to be established, but it is always better to do so through dialogue, through negotiation, rather than returning to war.”

The Pope expressed his hope that the memorandum is “truly a solution to the war, that the war is really over and that we can move forward for the good of all. Eliminate nuclear weapons, yes, seek the good of all peoples, seek how to solve the problems also at the economic and social level that have been created in this time.”

Addressing a question about the Society of St. Pius X, the Pope said:

We are still considering making another appeal, to say “do not do this, let us try to live in communion in the Church.”’ But it is their choice.



We must realize what it means for them and for the Church. Certainly, division among Christians is always a painful point, but they refuse to accept certain fundamental elements of the Church, starting with various points of the Second Vatican Council. If they make that choice, I am sorry, but we must move forward.

The Pontiff also addressed questions about his apostolic journey to Spain, migrants, his summer plans, and a potential future trip to Mexico and Peru.

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