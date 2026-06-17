Catholic World News

Increase security in Nigeria, Lagos archbishop pleads

June 17, 2026

The archbishop of Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, said that increased security is the greatest gift that the nation’s leaders could give to its people.

“Every day we hear of people being kidnapped, soldiers being ambushed and killed, communities displaced and traditional rulers fleeing their domains,” said Archbishop Alfred Martins, the vice president of the episcopal conference. “It is becoming increasingly difficult to understand what is happening in our country.”

The bishops’ conference has “consistently drawn attention to these challenges and suggested ways forward,” Archbishop Martins added. “While the government has explained steps being taken, the problems persist and, in many cases, are getting worse.”

The prelate made his remarks at a Mass marking the ninetieth birthday of his predecessor, Cardinal Anthony Okogie.

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