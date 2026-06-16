Catholic World News

South Korea’s President Lee has ‘warm and affectionate’ meeting with Pope Leo

June 16, 2026

South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung had a “warm and affectionate” audience with Pope Leo XIV on June 15, a day after he thanked the Holy See for its “unconditional support and constant attention” to the peace process on the Korean Peninsula.

“Pope Leo XIV, during his tenure as Superior General of the Order of Saint Augustine, visited Korea on five occasions, demonstrating a special interest in our country,” President Lee wrote in a social media post. “For this reason, today’s meeting unfolded in a warm and affectionate atmosphere, making the fact that it was the first audience seem almost irrelevant.”

Following the papal audience, President Lee met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

“During the cordial talks held at the Secretariat of State, the parties emphasized the good relations between the Holy See and the Republic of Korea, and noted the positive contribution offered by the local Catholic Church to Korean society, particularly in the fields of education and social welfare,” the Holy See Press Office said in a statement. “Attention then turned to preparations for the upcoming World Youth Day and to certain aspects of the regional and international situation.”

President Lee likewise wrote that he and Cardinal Parolin “exchanged views on various challenges and tasks facing the international community, including peace on the Korean Peninsula. We also agreed to strengthen cooperation even further to ensure the smooth preparation of the World Youth Day to be held in Seoul next year.”

President Lee, a Protestant, added:

The Catholic Church in Korea, which began with the spontaneous faith of the laity, has overcome numerous trials and persecutions, transmitting to our society the values of the common good and solidarity. Reflecting on this sacred history, we became convinced that the uncertainties and challenges facing the world today can also be sufficiently overcome if we face them together. I will cherish for a long time the time of grace shared in the Vatican. I look forward to the Republic of Korea and the Holy See continuing to walk together toward a better future as partners committed to promoting peace, solidarity, human dignity, and the common good. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Holy Father and His Eminence the Secretary of State for the warm welcome extended.

Located in East Asia, South Korea (map), a nation of 51.5 million, is 32% Christian, 25% Buddhist, 15% ethnic religionist, 14% new religionist, and 11% Confucian.

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