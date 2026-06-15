Catholic World News

South Korean president thanks Holy See for supporting peace process

June 15, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung thanked the Holy See for its “unconditional support and constant attention” to the peace process on the Korean Peninsula.

President Lee made his remarks at the Papal Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls in Rome on June 14, at the conclusion of a Mass celebrated by Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-sik, the Korean prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy.

The president, a Protestant, also praised the Catholic Church in Korea. He said that the Church there “has always firmly supported the Korean people, respecting human dignity and promoting peace and solidarity in all the trials our society has faced.”

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